If the last few days before Warriors training camp are a precursor to how the season may go, head coach Steve Kerr is going to have his hands full headed into the season. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry stated during a media session Friday that he had no interest in continuing the tradition of championship-winning teams going to the White House. Curry’s lack of interest in going to the White House insulted President Trump who tweeted out that the Warriors invitation was rescinded.
Cavaliers forward LeBron James came to the defense of Curry on Twitter, calling President Trump a bum. Other NBA Players came to the defense of Curry, as many thought what President Trump did was uncalled for.
One of those who thought what President Trump did was uncalled for: Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. Kerr spoke to Sports Illustrated about his feeling on the entire ordeal. In the interview, Kerr reveals that the Warriors probably weren’t going, but Kerr had enough respect for the office of President that he had to keep an open mind on not going. Kerr took to Sports Illustrated to pen a first-person piece about his thoughts, and as always, the Warriors coach was eloquent and cogent.
Thanks for the write-up and your opinion, Konata. Part of my enjoyment in watching the Warriors these last few years is the intelligence displayed by their coach. There’s a lot of wisdom, reality, and diplomacy in his quote; our “president” could indeed learn a lot from what Kerr had to say. Unfortunately, Agent Orange would consider an opinion expressed at this length to be TL,DR. If you even skim through Donnie’s history, it has to be his way, his terms, no compromise; you must lose for him to “win.”
Please, Mr. Mueller… please step it up a bit.
