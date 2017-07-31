Terrence Jones Still Has An NBA Dream, But His Path Is Taking Him To China

Getty Image

Last offseason, Terrence Jones signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The former first-round pick out of Kentucky was considered one of the best values in the free-agency market based on his age and ability. After playing with the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2016, Jones had some very promising moments in his rookie and sophomore campaigns but fell out of favor with then coach Kevin McHale.

The former Kentucky star’s ability to stretch the floor and handle the ball was certainly an asset but his inconsistency seemed to have it’s place with Houston as well. This ultimately led to Jones not being re-signed and going out on the market as an unrestricted free-agent.

Jones was close to signing with a few other teams before pairing up with close friend Anthony Davis in New Orleans. This would clearly be a move where Jones could prove his worth and really showcase his ability. Jones wouldn’t been seen much early-on but as the season went on, he began to see an uptick in his minutes. This would build up into his highlight game on January 23rd against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jones scored a career-high 36 points against the King himself and looked to have played his way back into a starting role in New Orleans.