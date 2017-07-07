Tim Hardaway Jr., a restricted free agent this summer, got an enormous offer sheet from the New York Knicks that the Atlanta Hawks would have a difficult time matching in good faith. A 4-year deal was first reported by The Vertical’s Shams Charania late Thursday night that was quickly confirmed by various NBA reporters, though admittedly everyone seemed a bit surprised by the details. This is because the Knicks decided to pay Hardaway a ton of money.
The Knicks Gave Tim Hardaway Jr. A Huge Offer Sheet To Bring Him Back To New York
Ryan Nagelhout 07.07.17 1 hour ago
