Getty Image

Tim Hardaway Jr., a restricted free agent this summer, got an enormous offer sheet from the New York Knicks that the Atlanta Hawks would have a difficult time matching in good faith. A 4-year deal was first reported by The Vertical’s Shams Charania late Thursday night that was quickly confirmed by various NBA reporters, though admittedly everyone seemed a bit surprised by the details. This is because the Knicks decided to pay Hardaway a ton of money.