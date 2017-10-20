Getty Image

When viewing things through the warped prism that is the New York Knicks organization, it is sometimes difficult to judge what should and shouldn’t come as a “surprise.” Was it really that shocking when young Kristaps Porzingis became so frustrated with the current regime that he skipped last season’s exit interview…or that Phil Jackson grew so drunk off his own legend that he threatened to trade the Knicks’ best homegrown prospect in 30 years, leading to his own dismissal…or that Carmelo Anthony, having finally outlasted his tormentor Jackson, only then called for a trade out of New York?

These are the Knicks, bruh. The 2016-17 season featured Derrick Rose going AWOL during a game and franchise legend Charles Oakley getting arrested courtside during another. Compared to that, the offseason was relatively smooth.

But even the most imaginative MSG observer couldn’t have imagined that the Knicks would bring back prodigal son Tim Hardaway Jr. with a whopping four-year, $71 million deal. Hardaway, the former Knicks first-round pick, was traded for Jerian Grant in a 2015 draft-night deal that coincidentally happened the same evening the Knicks drafted Porzingis. Sure, Tim had rebuilt his value with a strong 2016-17 campaign with the Hawks, but Atlanta didn’t even bother to match the Knicks’ bid on their restricted free agent. It was at the time — and remains to this day — a bizarre move, even by Knicks standards.

Regardless of how one feels about the contract handed out to Hardaway, what’s done is done. What remains now is the question of what the 25-year-old shooting guard can do to help the Knicks. And when I say “Knicks,” I’m referring almost exclusively to Kristaps Porzingis, the franchise’s crown jewel. Hardaway and Porzingis passed by like ships in the night in 2015, but now they are inextricably tied to one another for the next few years.