The Timberwolves Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For Derrick Rose

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves want to acquire a New York Knicks star and it’s not Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN reported on Monday that Derrick Rose is a target for the Timberwolves, who allegedly approached the New York Knicks about the point guard’s availability.

Rose, a free agent this summer, played for seven seasons under current Timberwolves and ex-Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau. It is unclear what Minnesota would offer in a potential trade for Rose. The Timberwolves, sources say, are among several teams to reach out to the Knicks asking about potential trades for Rose.

Most of the trade talk surrounding the Knicks has been for Anthony, including some wild rumors about trades with the Cleveland Cavaliers for some big pieces, namely Kevin Love. Talk about Rose, however, has been more tempered. The Thibodeau link in Minnesota is interesting, and with the Timberwolves 3.5 games back of the 8-seed out west at the All-Star break, maybe they think that Rose can help lead them to the postseason.

Rose has had a tumultuous year in New York since the Knicks acquired him from the Chicago Bulls last June. He’s struggled at times during his first campaign in Manhattan, but according to scouts, the former MVP has rounded into shape despite the Knicks’ inconsistent play. Trading for him would be an interesting addition for Karl-Anthony Towns and company, but it’s only talk until it’s a Woj Bomb.

(Via ESPN)