J.R. Smith's Wildest Moments

NBA Players Having Casual Tinder Sex Is Helping Road Teams Win More Games

#NBA
03.22.17 52 mins ago

Shutterstock

Over the past 30 years, the phenomenon of home court advantage has dwindled dramatically across the NBA. According to Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com, home teams have gone from winning 67.9 percent of the time in 1987 to a historic low of 57.3 percent this season.

Now, there are a lot of reasons why this might be the case, namely the prevalence of luxury travel accommodations. Teams no longer fly commercial. Instead, they zoom around the country in chartered planes that offer every amenity imaginable to render road trips more restful.

But Haberstroh believes that there might be a more scintillating reason behind that dip in home court advantage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSNBAtinder
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP