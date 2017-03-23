Shutterstock

Over the past 30 years, the phenomenon of home court advantage has dwindled dramatically across the NBA. According to Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com, home teams have gone from winning 67.9 percent of the time in 1987 to a historic low of 57.3 percent this season.

Now, there are a lot of reasons why this might be the case, namely the prevalence of luxury travel accommodations. Teams no longer fly commercial. Instead, they zoom around the country in chartered planes that offer every amenity imaginable to render road trips more restful.

But Haberstroh believes that there might be a more scintillating reason behind that dip in home court advantage.