DUNKS! They are our betters. If SlamBall has taught us anything, throwing an orb through a hoop is something we will carry with us into the future. Thank goodness for that. Dunks rule.

The National Basketball Association (who you may know from cinema’s Eddie) have elected to close out 2016 with a whole bunch of dunks. Not garbage dunks, either, but a whole bunch of jams that will make you look back on this year fondly. *chef finger kiss jpeg or whatever*

This is a salute to 2016’s 100 best dunks. This means we get clips of things like Giannis Antetokounmpo embarrassing defenses as a symbol of 2017 renewal. Clocking in at a healthy 23+ minutes, this compilation moves at a brisk pace and doubles as a sneak attack sales pitch to give Timberwolves games a gander every now and again. Don’t worry. All the key dunks from the Playoffs and Finals are nestled in too. (Sorry, Warriors fans.)

We won’t ruin which dunk got the No. 1 spot, but here’s a hint: it does not involve Zach LaVine or Aaron Gordon. You can probably guess what it is, unless you’re Brook Lopez, who almost certainly wants to forget what happened.