The NBA’s Top 100 Dunks Of The Year Are The Perfect Way To Say Goodbye To 2016

#NBA
12.31.16 16 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

DUNKS! They are our betters. If SlamBall has taught us anything, throwing an orb through a hoop is something we will carry with us into the future. Thank goodness for that. Dunks rule.

The National Basketball Association (who you may know from cinema’s Eddie) have elected to close out 2016 with a whole bunch of dunks. Not garbage dunks, either, but a whole bunch of jams that will make you look back on this year fondly. *chef finger kiss jpeg or whatever*

This is a salute to 2016’s 100 best dunks. This means we get clips of things like Giannis Antetokounmpo embarrassing defenses as a symbol of 2017 renewal. Clocking in at a healthy 23+ minutes, this compilation moves at a brisk pace and doubles as a sneak attack sales pitch to give Timberwolves games a gander every now and again. Don’t worry. All the key dunks from the Playoffs and Finals are nestled in too. (Sorry, Warriors fans.)

We won’t ruin which dunk got the No. 1 spot, but here’s a hint: it does not involve Zach LaVine or Aaron Gordon. You can probably guess what it is, unless you’re Brook Lopez, who almost certainly wants to forget what happened.

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSDUNKSNBA

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP