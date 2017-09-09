Getty Image

NBA teams haven’t been averse to looking outside of the traditional front office structure in order to continue growing in the world of player evaluation and analytics.

For instance, the Memphis Grizzlies snatched John Hollinger (who created PER) away from ESPN and inserted him into a high-level position that he still occupies after nearly five seasons, and the Milwaukee Bucks recently tapped analytics expert Seth Partnow as the franchise’s director of basketball research.

Now, the Toronto Raptors are joining the fraternity when it comes to looking to the media for this kind of influence, as the team announced on Friday that Luke Winn of Sports Illustrated has been hired as the director of prospect strategy.