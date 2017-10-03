Tristan Thompson Is Embracing Coming Off The Bench And Wants To Be The NBA’s Sixth Man Of The Year

10.03.17

For the first time in a while, the Cleveland Cavaliers have some skeptics heading into a season. Yes, LeBron James is present and that always helps but some pundits (and players like Bradley Beal) see some vulnerability in the post-Kyrie Irving era and it isn’t as if the Cavaliers are set up to be a regular season juggernaut.

With that in mind, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue is ready to execute a (very) interesting lineup change at the outset and it includes starting Kevin Love and Jae Crowder alongside James in a small-ball frontcourt. While that may sound appetizing on the surface, it also means that Tristan Thompson will be coming off the bench after being firmly entrenched as the team’s starting center for multiple years.

Thompson is embracing the change in role, though, and he spoke to Dave McMenamin of ESPN about a new goal. In short, he wants to be the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

“I’m going to go for Sixth Man of the Year, put myself in position to do that. Just play hard, though. I’m not going to look too much into it, but if you’re going to come off the bench, might as well have a little goal — and I feel like with the second unit we have and the energy that I bring off the bench, I’ll put myself in pretty good position. Especially when you win.”

