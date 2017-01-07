Best Dunkers In The NBA

Tyler Johnson Took No Mercy On Lou Williams With This Vicious Poster Jam

01.06.17 1 hour ago

It has been a rough season for the Miami Heat. The franchise entered Friday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers with an 11-26 record, and much of the 2016-2017 campaign has been plagued by injuries for the Heat. However, combo guard Tyler Johnson has been one of the few bright spots for Miami, and on Friday, he put on a show with a powerful dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

At this stage, the 24-year-old guard is probably best remembered for inking a surprising $50 million contract that forced Johnson himself to throw up at the sound of the total deal value. Still, Johnson has already morphed into a very useful player for the Heat, and Lakers guard Lou Williams was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time to bear the brunt of a resounding jam here.

Johnson, who stands 6’4 with legitimate point guard skills, has flashed this type of athleticism and burst before, but that did not stop Williams from inexplicably challenging him at the rim on this occasion. Next time, it would probably be a safer bet for someone in Williams’ position as a diminutive guard to simply get out of the way of a freight train, and Johnson’s reputation as a dunker will certainly be buoyed by this performance.

TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSLou WilliamsMIAMI HEATTyler Johnson

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP