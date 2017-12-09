Victor Oladipo Helped The Pacers Snap The Cavs’ 13-Game Win Streak

#NBA Jumpstart #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.08.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After a rocky start to the 2017-2018 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a roll, winning 13 straight games to re-establish themselves as the prohibitive favorite to win the Eastern Conference and make their fourth straight Finals appearance.

They put that streak on the line against the Pacers on Friday night in Indiana and got a rude reception from a home team that was eager to prove they can compete with any team in the East and did just that as they outlasted the Cavs, 106-102.

Victor Oladipo led the way with 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists and knocked down a dagger three-pointer over Kevin Love with just over a minute remaining to put the Pacers up for good and put a halt to the Cavs’ win streak.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSNBA JumpstartVICTOR OLADIPO

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 8 hours ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 11 hours ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 12 hours ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 13 hours ago
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 1 day ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP