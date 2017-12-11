Victor Oladipo Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Being Compared To Paul George

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
Associate Editor
12.11.17

Getty Image

Victor Oladipo has been a revelation in Indiana, as the Pacers’ guard has gone from a somewhat-disappointing No. 2 overall draft pick to an honest-to-god superstar for the most surprising team in the league. His talent has always been undeniable, but until this year, Oladipo had never really put it all together.

Now, Indiana is sitting at 16-11, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Oladipo is 10th in the league in scoring at 24.5 points per game, while his Player Efficiency Rating this season is good for 15th-best in the NBA.

Because this is all happening with the Pacers and because of the trade that sent him to the franchise, everything Oladipo does invariably gets compared to former Indiana star Paul George. After Oladipo went for a career-high 47 points in a 126-106 win over Denver on Sunday night, he addressed these comparisons and why he’s getting “sick and tired” of them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSINDIANA PACERSNBA JumpstartOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGEVICTOR OLADIPO

Best Of 2017

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 2 hours ago
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 3 hours ago 8 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP