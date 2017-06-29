The Cost To Keep The Warriors Super Team Together In The Future Is Astonishing

06.29.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Warriors managed to stay under the luxury tax line by $13 million in 2016-17 en route to their second championship in three years, thanks to the incredibly cheap contract of two-time MVP Steph Curry and locking Draymond Green and Klay Thompson into deals prior to the 2016 cap jump. Golden State will not remain that fortunate next year, as they are staring a significant tax bill in the face for however long they keep together this current core group that constitutes the NBA’s most formidable super team.

Golden State is headed into a new $1 billion arena, The Chase Center, in 2019 and it’s fitting that their newest arena sponsor is a bank. Not only is the new arena going to cost a billion, but keeping together this core group for any extended period of time is expected to break the bank to the tune of over $1 billion.

That’s according to The Vertical’s front office expert Bobby Marks, who broke down the future tax crunch facing Warriors ownership fi they want to continue racking up titles. According to Marks, with the structure of their four star player’s contracts, they can very well keep this core group together for the next four years without having to do any significant cap dancing. With Kevin Durant planning to take a short-term deal for less than the max this year, they will be set up to use Bird rights to go over the cap to sign their four stars to max deals — two to 35% maxes and two to 30% maxes, over the next three years.

