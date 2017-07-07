The Warriors Won’t Be Calling Nick Young ‘Swaggy P’ Anytime Soon

The Golden State Warriors just keep getting more ridiculous from a roster standpoint, as the team added both Omri Casspi and Nick Young on value contracts this week. While Casspi is a Basketball Twitter darling, the addition of Young moved the needle in a (much) bigger way and the always entertaining shooting guard was introduced to the media on Friday.
As you may expect, there were quite a few highlights, including a full-blown discussion on the use of Young’s “Swaggy P” nickname. First, Warriors GM Bob Myers made it known that the organization doesn’t particularly care for the moniker.
Then, in typical Nick Young fashion, he did anything but renounce his nickname and, in fact, indicated he doesn’t believe he could give it up in full.
