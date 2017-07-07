The Warriors Won’t Be Calling Nick Young ‘Swaggy P’ Anytime Soon

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors just keep getting more ridiculous from a roster standpoint, as the team added both Omri Casspi and Nick Young on value contracts this week. While Casspi is a Basketball Twitter darling, the addition of Young moved the needle in a (much) bigger way and the always entertaining shooting guard was introduced to the media on Friday.

As you may expect, there were quite a few highlights, including a full-blown discussion on the use of Young’s “Swaggy P” nickname. First, Warriors GM Bob Myers made it known that the organization doesn’t particularly care for the moniker.

Myers: "We're not calling him Swaggy P. His name's Nick Young." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 7, 2017

Then, in typical Nick Young fashion, he did anything but renounce his nickname and, in fact, indicated he doesn’t believe he could give it up in full.