The Golden State Warriors are trying very hard not to continue a feud with Rihanna. Kevin Durant says he doesn’t even remember staring her down after she heckled him shooting a free throw. Plus the Golden State star is doing everything he can to not make Rihanna’s preference for LeBron James a narrative in the long gaps between games.
But on Saturday, teammate Stephen Curry admitted that dealing with distractions are part of the game when the stakes get raised. A reporter jokingly asked if Rihanna’s music was taken off the locker room playlist.
“I don’t think it was on there to begin with,” Curry said.
Join The Discussion: Log In With