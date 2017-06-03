Steph Curry Joked About The Warriors’ Reaction To Rihanna’s Courtside Cameo During Game 1

The Golden State Warriors are trying very hard not to continue a feud with Rihanna. Kevin Durant says he doesn’t even remember staring her down after she heckled him shooting a free throw. Plus the Golden State star is doing everything he can to not make Rihanna’s preference for LeBron James a narrative in the long gaps between games.

But on Saturday, teammate Stephen Curry admitted that dealing with distractions are part of the game when the stakes get raised. A reporter jokingly asked if Rihanna’s music was taken off the locker room playlist.

“I don’t think it was on there to begin with,” Curry said.

