The Golden State Warriors are trying very hard not to continue a feud with Rihanna. Kevin Durant says he doesn’t even remember staring her down after she heckled him shooting a free throw. Plus the Golden State star is doing everything he can to not make Rihanna’s preference for LeBron James a narrative in the long gaps between games.

But on Saturday, teammate Stephen Curry admitted that dealing with distractions are part of the game when the stakes get raised. A reporter jokingly asked if Rihanna’s music was taken off the locker room playlist.

Reporter: "You haven't banned Rihanna's music from the locker room playlist?" Steph: "I don't think it was on there to begin with." pic.twitter.com/nnGsCzUNFu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 3, 2017

“I don’t think it was on there to begin with,” Curry said.