Zach LaVine Signed An Endorsement Deal With Adidas And Hopes To Become A ‘Face Of The Brand’

#NBA Jumpstart #Adidas #Chicago Bulls
Associate Editor
11.03.17

Getty Image

The Zach LaVine sweepstakes is over. Late on Thursday night, word dropped that LaVine agreed to terms on an endorsement deal with adidas, a move that takes the 22-year-old Bulls guard off the sneaker market as he’s working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered as a member of the Timberwolves last year.

The deal is potentially a lucrative one for LaVine, as Nick DePaula of ESPN reports that the former Slam Dunk Contest champion agreed to a four-year deal with adidas worth up to $35 million. Even further, LaVine told DePaula that adidas told him that he could potentially “legitimately become a face of the brand.”

“The direction the company is going in from a branding perspective has been impressive,” LaVine said. “In recent years, they’ve been innovative and creative with both their marketing strategies and products. The way they positioned themselves and explained to me that I’d lead their next wave of players was huge.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Adidas#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasCHICAGO BULLSNBA JumpstartZach LaVine

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP