The Zach LaVine sweepstakes is over. Late on Thursday night, word dropped that LaVine agreed to terms on an endorsement deal with adidas, a move that takes the 22-year-old Bulls guard off the sneaker market as he’s working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered as a member of the Timberwolves last year.

The deal is potentially a lucrative one for LaVine, as Nick DePaula of ESPN reports that the former Slam Dunk Contest champion agreed to a four-year deal with adidas worth up to $35 million. Even further, LaVine told DePaula that adidas told him that he could potentially “legitimately become a face of the brand.”

“The direction the company is going in from a branding perspective has been impressive,” LaVine said. “In recent years, they’ve been innovative and creative with both their marketing strategies and products. The way they positioned themselves and explained to me that I’d lead their next wave of players was huge.”