Comedy Now: Jack Whitehall Is Living ‘At Large’ On Netflix These Days

Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Jack Whitehall: At Large (Netflix)

If you’re at all familiar with British television’s fascination with having comedians host travel shows, then Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father is tailormade for you. If not, both it and the young comedian’s new Netflix special, At Large may interest you anyway. Whitehall’s latest special combines the stand-up viewers are used to seeing with a variety of sketches and other spectacles, some involving-pyrotechnics. At one point, the comedian dons a Jolly Green Giant-like suit for some reason. At Large is currently streaming.