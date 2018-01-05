Netflix

What’s Now

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Aside from releasing September’s Jerry Before Seinfeld, the comedian’s massive Netflix deal also promised a second stand-up special and brand new episodes of the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Next to nothing is known about Seinfeld’s second special, but old and new episodes of Comedians dropped early this morning on the streaming giant. Six new entries featuring Kristen Wiig, Norm Macdonald, Cedric the Entertainer, Lewis Black, Christoph Waltz and Bob Einstein are all available for your viewing pleasure. Unfortunately, they’re annoyingly interspersed throughout the show’s back catalog.

Dave Chappelle dominates Netflix in 2017

Netflix

Whether you enjoyed Dave Chappelle’s two latest Netflix specials or found additional faults with their content, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation offered further proof of something the streaming platform already knew — Chappelle dominated 2017. For along with March’s double feature of Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, the 44-year-old comic’s output on Netflix literally quadrupled his comedy influence in a single calendar year. All things being equal, Chappelle’s mark this past year was not without its controversies, but this is to be expected from the co-creator of Chappelle’s Show.