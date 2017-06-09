Comedy Now: Jordan Klepper Tries To Solve Guns And ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Goes Live

06.09.17

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix)

Joe Mande is one of those comedians whose work you are definitely familiar with, and whose likeness you have definitely seen, but you’re not sure how and where. That’s because you’ve probably seen the Parks and Recreation writer on the show, where he occasionally popped up as internet champion Morris Lerpiss. (He also voiced a demon in the finale of Mike Schur’s followup series, The Good Place.) Or maybe you saw him make his stand-up television debut on Conan in 2011. In any case, everyone will get to see Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special when it premieres July 25th on Netflix.

