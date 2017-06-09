Fox/Comedy Central

What’s New

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix)

Very excited to announce that my Award-Winning Comedy Special is coming to @netflix in July. This is a real thing. pic.twitter.com/SCo2dEKSEZ — joe mande ❤️ China (@JoeMande) June 1, 2017

Joe Mande is one of those comedians whose work you are definitely familiar with, and whose likeness you have definitely seen, but you’re not sure how and where. That’s because you’ve probably seen the Parks and Recreation writer on the show, where he occasionally popped up as internet champion Morris Lerpiss. (He also voiced a demon in the finale of Mike Schur’s followup series, The Good Place.) Or maybe you saw him make his stand-up television debut on Conan in 2011. In any case, everyone will get to see Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special when it premieres July 25th on Netflix.