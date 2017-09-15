NBC

Comedy Now

What’s New

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jerry Before Seinfeld will stream exclusively on Netflix. The first of two new stand-up specials from the venerated Seinfeld star (not to mention the next season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee), the new comedy hour feels like less of a concert film and more like a mix of performance and documentary. Or at least that’s what the first trailer Netflix released would have you believe. Whether it proves to be more like Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays and Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian, or the latest standard hour, remains to be seen. Come Tuesday, however, we’ll talk about the special’s finer points in its review.