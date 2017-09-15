Comedy Now: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Will No Longer Accept Freelance Joke Submissions For Weekend Update

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Streaming #Seinfeld #Netflix #Comedy Central #SNL #The Daily Show
News & Culture Writer
09.15.17

NBC

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jerry Before Seinfeld will stream exclusively on Netflix. The first of two new stand-up specials from the venerated Seinfeld star (not to mention the next season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee), the new comedy hour feels like less of a concert film and more like a mix of performance and documentary. Or at least that’s what the first trailer Netflix released would have you believe. Whether it proves to be more like Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays and Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian, or the latest standard hour, remains to be seen. Come Tuesday, however, we’ll talk about the special’s finer points in its review.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Streaming#Seinfeld#Netflix#Comedy Central#SNL#The Daily Show
TAGScomedyCOMEDY CENTRALNETFLIXSeinfeldSNLSTAND-UPstreamingTHE DAILY SHOW

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 hours ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP