The Rock Unveiled His Latest Signature Line Of Under Armour Gear

Under Armour

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a man that works as hard as anybody in the entertainment world. He’s an actor, television producer, he used to wrestle, played football and oh yeah, he helps design clothing for Under Armour too.

The Rock signed a deal with Under Armour in 2015. Earlier this year, The Rock’s clothing line launched through Under Armour and five months later, there’s more.

The new release is called the USDNA Collection, which was designed to honor the men and women of the U.S. Military.

Here’s a look at the new shoes that are available. You can see the colors represent the military. They look great for training or everyday usage.