5 Food Myths Busted

This 24-Year-Old Made Almost $6K Per Day By Racing Kickstarter Products To Market

02.01.17 58 mins ago

Shutterstock

Most of us have been pulled shrieking into 2017, a year when we would all pay top dollar for one decent night of sleep. But who has enough cash to buy peace of mind in these trying times? That’s Sonic commercial money. That’s Trump’s cabinet money.

However, with an eye for trendy items and questionable business ethics, you could be making bank like the 24-year-old entrepreneur referred to only as “Jack” in a CNBC interview. He made nearly $350,000 in two months. With that kind of money, your financial worries would ease up and you could get at least one more hour of sleep, and you would be doing it on some really high thread count sheets.

The key to Jack’s financial triumph? Finding crowdfunding products with a high level of backer interest and beating them to market. The approach is quickly making him rich.

His interest was first grabbed by an inflatable chair made of parachute material whose Indiegogo campaign ultimately made 19402% of its goal. But, the chair wasn’t unique or new. Five years previously, the idea was presented by a Dutch inventor on Holland’s television show “Best Idea of Holland.” It was perfect for racing to market; it had huge interest and no obvious patent.

Jack and a partner found Chinese manufacturers, grabbed a domain name and bought some credit card readers. Thus, The Cozy Bag was born. They raised $100,000 in revenue and rolled it over into a greater viral hit: The Stress Cube.

TAGSentrepreneursFINANCEkickstartermoney

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP