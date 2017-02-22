In The Kitchen With Vaca Master Chef Amar Santana | OFFLINE

Anthony Bourdain’s Recent Rome Trip Led To Amore

02.22.17

Anthony Bourdain has been living a wild ride since he found fame in the early aughts via his hit book Kitchen Confidential and the four subsequent TV series he’s since starred in. Part of Bourdain’s new life was his second wife Ottavia Busia who — according to a deeply comprehensive New Yorker profile — was introduced to Bourdain as his career was sky-rocketing by his bosom buddy Eric Ripert.

That relationship ended last year when Bourdain moved out and finally announced that they had been living “separate lives for years.” Bourdain casually let the world in on their inside joke about the split in that same New Yorker profile. He wrote, “She’s an interesting woman. I admire her choices. But I married Sophia Loren. She turned into Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The couple have a nine-year old daughter together and their divorce seems to be amicable.

