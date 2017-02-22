Anthony Bourdain has been living a wild ride since he found fame in the early aughts via his hit book Kitchen Confidential and the four subsequent TV series he’s since starred in. Part of Bourdain’s new life was his second wife Ottavia Busia who — according to a deeply comprehensive New Yorker profile — was introduced to Bourdain as his career was sky-rocketing by his bosom buddy Eric Ripert.
That relationship ended last year when Bourdain moved out and finally announced that they had been living “separate lives for years.” Bourdain casually let the world in on their inside joke about the split in that same New Yorker profile. He wrote, “She’s an interesting woman. I admire her choices. But I married Sophia Loren. She turned into Jean-Claude Van Damme.”
The couple have a nine-year old daughter together and their divorce seems to be amicable.
Kind of funny because when I watched this episode I thought to myself, “these two definitely want to fuck.” It’s especially visible during the conversation about Mussolini and dictators.
Ha! I just re-watched it and you’re dead right.
I. Had a boner. For this. What I once thought was a boner for Argento I only now realize was a sympathy bro boner for Bourdain.
Boners are complicated.
When your father is Dario Argento you’re definitely going to have daddy issues.