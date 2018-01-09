Bartenders Predict the 2018 Trends In Mixology

#Bartenders Tell Us #Drinks #Food
01.09.18 2 hours ago

Shutterstock/Uproxx

Another year has come to a close and a new year has begun. That means it’s the perfect time to try something new (like Steve Harvey’s bonkers NYE get up). These include goals of getting back in shape, drinking less alcohol (good luck with that), and finally finishing the newest season of Black Mirror. But, there’s more to the new year than resolutions. It’s the perfect time for experts in various fields to make predictions for the year to come.

After focusing on food yesterday, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us what bartending and cocktailing trends we should expect to see in 2018. So, get ready to see these ideas, techniques, and spirits a lot in the days to come.

Warm up with hot cocktails

Shutterstock

Chris Williams, bartender and manager at The Meatball Shop in New York City

“Apropos of this weekend’s weather, I think that hot drinks are in the ascendancy. I’ve started to see places really take pride and put effort into thinking about, reimagining, and improving on classic hot cocktails like hot toddies, hot buttered rums, and ciders. Rather than just pouring a shot of whiskey into hot water and honey, bars are looking to explore and expand on what heat does to flavor and how that can be harnessed for amazing results. I think that ideas like the Dead Rabbit’s absolutely sublime Irish coffee have really opened people’s eyes to what is something of an untapped market.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bartenders Tell Us#Drinks#Food
TAGS2018Bartenders Tell UscocktailsDRINKSFOODlifemixologytrends

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP