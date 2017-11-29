Shutterstock

There are few greater mysteries in the world than the very existence of eggnog and fruitcake. Both of these odd Christmas classics became seasonal staples over the last few centuries, yet nobody seems to really enjoy them all that much. Can you imagine actually biting into a fruit cake (even when you see Zach Johnson’s cheffed up version)? It’s always been our assumption that people just re-gift them year after year; they last forever and nobody ever eats them.

Don’t believe us? Over the summer, a still edible 100 year-old fruitcake was found in a shipwreck in Antarctica. That’s right, 100 years-old! The thought of sipping on a glass of thick eggnog isn’t quite as hard to swallow (zing!) but the viscous liquid still goes down easier with the addition of a little booze (doesn’t everything?). So how do you decide just which alcohol to add to the frothy beverage?

As always, your friendly, neighborhood bartenders are here to help. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us what they like to add to eggnog to give it an added holiday kick.

Bourbon barrel-aged rum

Stephanie Wheeler, head bartender at The Bar at Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco

“Rum, rum, rum and forever rum. Something nice and old that has spent some time in bourbon barrels to amplify the vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon notes. You couldn’t create a more perfect pairing if you tried.”