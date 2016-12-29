Check Out This Visual Tour Of Our Newest National Monument

Continuing his streak of getting sh*t done during his last days of POTUSing, on Wednesday President Obama designated two new national monuments in southeastern Utah and southern Nevada. Though there was opposition by many government officials in Utah, this is welcome news for many who were campaigning for the protection of these beautiful lands.
There was opposition from a lot more than politicians.
yeah like from people who make a living destroying wildlife
While I am conservative, I am also a lover of the great outdoors. I’ve not been a fan of many of President Obama’s policies, but I do appreciate his protection of are national resources and these areas.
I will always wonder why conservatives conceded “the environment” as a liberal “thing.”
I would like to think that it’s not necessarily “we hate the environment” but true conservatives respect the fundamental right of private property and are against government overreaching with eminent domain and the like. And truthfully, it’s one of those esoteric concepts for 99% of the population save for the one that gets a notice from the Feds or State that says “we are taking your land” and there is not one damn thing you can do about it except argue over the amount. It just happened to my company and derailed a development project that we’ve had in the works for 5 years.
All that aside, the more I read about Theodore Roosevelt the more I think he had it right. You can’t let the government act without strict limitations and you can’t let business/corporations operate without some regulation because of the selfish and prurient nature of both.