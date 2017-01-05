Every Hipster’s Favorite Beer Is Now Even More Potent

MillerCoors

Frat boys, hipsters and fans of domestic, mass produced beer can finally rejoice together because one of their favorite brews is now quite a bit higher in alcohol. Recently, Milwaukee’s best Ice (or as it is lovingly referred to: Beast Ice) has jumped from the still-higher-than-most-beers 5.9% alcohol by volume to a very potent 6.9%. Hopefully this means that the guy wearing torn skinny jeans, a bandanna, and a winter hat indoors won’t have to buy as many of these bad boys to catch a buzz.

MillerCoors (the owner of Milwaukee’s Best) announced the alcohol content change on billboards throughout the greater Milwaukee area. Essentially letting folks know, “Hey! Your favorite beer pong beer will now get you 1% more drunk than before.”