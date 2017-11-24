The Best Black Friday Travel Deals To Get You On The Road In 2018

Unsplash

Black Friday is upon us. That means that the next week is going to be the best time OF THE WHOLE YEAR to book cheap travel. Hotels, airlines, resorts, and tour companies are going to slash their prices over the next week to lure you into their rooms, onto their planes, and off to some far-flung locale. Now is the time to cash a few chips and buy that dream vacation you’ve been talking about.

Below are some of the best deals around the world. Some of them are only going to be available Friday while a few others will be available all through what the industry is now calling ‘Cyber Week.’ That doesn’t mean rooms and seats will be available all week though, the best deals are sure to sell out. So strike now if you want to save some serious cash on your next trip.

HOTELS

The Grand Mayan, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Thursday at eight PM eastern time Secret Escapes will start their Black Friday sales. Those sales include awesome hotels like The Grand Mayan outside Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Rooms will be 67 percent off meaning you can book a room in paradise for $99 per night. The sale ends midnight on Sunday.

The Grand Mayan Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

This is another sale that’ll run from Thanksgiving night until the end of Sunday. Rooms at the massive resort — it’s five resorts in one technically — will also be 67 percent off, making the $300 rooms only $99 per night.