You know what makes for a surefire winner under the Christmas tree? A great bottle of fancy booze, that’s what. It shows you thought long and hard about the gift receiver and then decided, “Imma help them get a buzz on.”

As Christmas nears, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of our flat-out favorite bottles. These are the bottles of liquor that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face, while taking the edge off the family-overload at the same time. Any one of these bottles will be the best money you spend during the whole holiday season.

WHISKEYS & RYES

RYE WHISKEY: JACK DANIEL’S TENNESSEE RYE

Jack Daniels

It’s nice to know that Jack can still surprise us. This peppery rye is a pretty serious switch from the caramel-y Jack you’re used to. There are still the vanilla notes we know and love from the brand, but the slight smokiness feels new. In general, this is just a fun addition to “America’s Whiskey Brand” and something it’s pretty easy to get behind.

If you’re making a Manhattan, you’ll be happy with what this addition to the brand lineup brings to the table. Drinking the stuff neat would work pretty well too.

Price: $32.95

IRISH WHISKEY — REDBREAST 12 YEAR OLD

Redbreast is bottling some of the best Irish whiskey on the market right now in their Midleton distillery. Their 12 year old is a perfect mid-point bottle that’s well-refined but still reasonably priced. The whiskey is a floral, crisp, and slightly earthy.

It’ll go down with a slight burn of alcohol to widen the eyes and warm the soul.

Price: $46.09