Welcome to Uproxx Travel’s new weekly roundup of the best airfare deals floating around the internet. Our aim is to encourage you, and give you the tools to find insanely cheap deals online to book that dream vacation or a jaunty weekend getaway.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching and buy a ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

DELTA

If you’re in Ohio, you’re in luck. Between now and October 31st, Delta is running a special deal on flights from Cincinnati, Ohio. Prices start at $109 one way from Cincinnati to various cities across America. You’ll need to travel between November 6, 2017 and March 7, 2018.

Also, don’t forget to check out Delta’s Last Minute Deals in case there’s a sale on at your airport. One way flights are also start at $109 for destinations across the U.S.

SOUTHWEST

Right now, Southwest is running a Nationwide Sale. Flights from all over the U.S. and to places in the Caribbean and Mexico are on for as low as $50. But this is one you’ll have to shop. Enter your home city and see what’s up. You’ll need to book by October 26th and travel between October 31st and May 23rd next year. Some other blackout dates apply for international travel spots.

JETBLUE

Jet Blue’s Best Fare Finder is always worth a gander. It’s also time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving travel plans. Prices are starting to peak around the holiday. For example, a flight from NYC to Seattle is $194 one way if you can fly on the holiday, but goes up considerably if you can’t. Food for thought.