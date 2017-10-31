Check Out The Scary-Good Deals In Our ‘Flights Of The Week’

#Travel
10.31.17 1 min ago

Uproxx

Winter is coming. That means it’s the perfect blend of the always cheap “shoulder season” (between high and low seasons) and the just-around-the-corner, winter-excluding-holidays low season. Translation, cheap deals are going to be coming hard and fast the next few weeks. It’s also near the end of 2017 which means summer 2018 deals are starting to pop up already.

FACT: It’s a great time to plan some travel or jump on a last minute deal.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching and buy a ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

WOWAIR

You’re going to have to act today for this one. Wowair is offering a 30 percent discount with the code WOWTREAT. That’s 30 percent off of their famously cheap $99 flights to Europe. You have to buy today and fly between today and February 2018. Still, 60 bucks to get to Europe is wild.

Wowair.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGSBEST FLIGHT DEALS OF THE WEEKcheap flightsTRAVELWANDERLUST

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 hour ago
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP