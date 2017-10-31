Uproxx

Winter is coming. That means it’s the perfect blend of the always cheap “shoulder season” (between high and low seasons) and the just-around-the-corner, winter-excluding-holidays low season. Translation, cheap deals are going to be coming hard and fast the next few weeks. It’s also near the end of 2017 which means summer 2018 deals are starting to pop up already.

FACT: It’s a great time to plan some travel or jump on a last minute deal.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching and buy a ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

WOWAIR

ahoy there! 🐦👋🏻 – #wowair #wowstopover #iceland #puffin #icelandic – Photo by @karl_steinegger A post shared by WOW air (@wowair) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

You’re going to have to act today for this one. Wowair is offering a 30 percent discount with the code WOWTREAT. That’s 30 percent off of their famously cheap $99 flights to Europe. You have to buy today and fly between today and February 2018. Still, 60 bucks to get to Europe is wild.