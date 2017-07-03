Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 40 mins ago 3 Comments

Summer tends to slow down a little when it comes to releasing beers. Spring has come and gone and those releases are still all over the market and the big September slide into winter is only a couple of months away. Add in the hot days of summer and you have a big push for light and refreshing drinks to take the edge off a long, sweaty day.

With all of that in mind, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this month. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Happy beer hunting!

CUVÉE D’INDUSTRIAL 2017 — ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Back in 2015, Allagash took a stab at making what could be described as the great American Gueuze. They blended their American Wild Ales which had been aging French and American oak in their cellars for one to five years into a single bottle of pure, sour bliss. That beer had a two-year shelf life. This month, they’re releasing their latest blend in a you-have-to-go-there-for-it release of bottles — or be lucky enough to have a friend who’s willing to trade.

Cuvée d’Industrial is a blend of 24 different beers that have been aged for one to five years. Expect a nose of varying oak, grapes, apples, caramel, and spices like cloves and star anise. The taste is a smooth-sweet biscuit, mocha, and cinnamon spice followed by a clean tartness derived from the yeast strains. It’s a crisp and acidic delight in each sip.

A post shared by Allagash Brewing Company (@allagashbrewing) on

