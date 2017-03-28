The idea for doing a pasta challenge this month was simple: “Some people” keep doing pasta anyway, so we might as well hit the nail right on the head. As the smack-talk on Slack commenced, we realized that we were all making stuffed pastas. Zach even taunted us with early photos of his dish, which is suspect from a strategy standpoint but certainly raised the bar.
There were a few funny jokes at first, but then Vince and Zach had spiraled off into some idiotic/ pedantic dispute about pasta water.
I instantly muted the conversation, but one thing was crystal clear: We all sincerely think we created the best pasta, which makes this month’s challenge an extra fun one.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve*
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so as it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 9
VINCE: 7
STEVE: 5
sorry, Steve, but there is just not enough food on that plate to give you the win, or even second place. I want an entree, not a highfalutin hoity toity gold dusted appetizer. That being said, Vince for the win for using the most meat, and Zach a close second cuz the prosciutto really saved it…
As an Italian whose dad grew up never having enough, we celebrate excess with a thing called “seconds.” But I agree with you, @Rufus T Barleysheath if getting full is part of the goal and this is an entree, Vince wins in a walk!
I always dice up some prosciutto for my raviolis. It’s the best.
Steve wins. Not because there’s anything bad about the other dishes, but his duck confit just hit my sweet spot.
Vince, would it kill you to cut that disgusting, extremely burnt edge of that bread? It looks gross.
You nerds arguing about pasta water deserve a swirly in the toilet with the most optimal ph level.
Also, good call from Steve to put some more effort into decent pictures.
Thanks @Verbal Kunt! Effort in this case means: Bribing a good photographer with fancy food and the promise of weed smoking.
Yeah, it’s hard to argue with the brilliance of duck confit.
Steve, Zach, Vince in that order. Mainly because Vince’s looks like a plate you’d get at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor while the other two seem more suited to the $35/entrée bay area peninsula crowd.
Between Steve and Zach it’s almost a coin flip but presentation was a bit more in Steve’s favor.
Also Vince’s bread looks like it’s smothered in pre-cum.
I think that’s a pretty fair assessment. I’ll get my presentation game up.
Vince wins the comment game though. RIP Teresa from Pawtucket.
Vince on Steve’s was some of the funniest shit I’ve read on here.
Just to be clear, water softening is done with salt (generally). It is literally converting calcium and magnesium ions into sodium ions. You are not hardening water by adding salt.
You’re hardening my dick right now with all that you know about wetness
That’s the internet for today, folks! Shut it down!
Seeing that headline pic of the Corleone family makes me both sad and bitter. The presale tix for the Godfather 1 and 2 screening at the Tribeca film festival next month (with Coppolla, DeNiro, Pacino, Duvall, Caan, Shire, AND Keaton in attendance) were eaten up by the scalpers (as is customary with online ticket buying these days), and now a $46 ticket is selling for up to 3 or 4 figures. I might take a chance with a scalper present at the event if I can get one for less than $100.
That’s worth being bitter over @Vice4Life. We should post on that story. I hate fucking scalpers.
@Steve Bramucci – you don’t HAVE to fuck them, you know…