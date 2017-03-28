Paramount Pictures

The idea for doing a pasta challenge this month was simple: “Some people” keep doing pasta anyway, so we might as well hit the nail right on the head. As the smack-talk on Slack commenced, we realized that we were all making stuffed pastas. Zach even taunted us with early photos of his dish, which is suspect from a strategy standpoint but certainly raised the bar.

There were a few funny jokes at first, but then Vince and Zach had spiraled off into some idiotic/ pedantic dispute about pasta water.

Uproxx

I instantly muted the conversation, but one thing was crystal clear: We all sincerely think we created the best pasta, which makes this month’s challenge an extra fun one.

As always, your shares, Tweets, and comments are much appreciated.

— Steve Bramucci, Managing Editor, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve*

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so as it stands, the score is:

ZACH: 9

VINCE: 7

STEVE: 5