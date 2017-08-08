How you order and eat your steak is more than a matter of preference. It’s also an indicator of taste and personal development. If you wanna argue about that, seek out someone who prefers well-done New York strip with a side of ketchup. On one hand, your meat, your rules. On the other, both the overcooking and the condiments mask the taste of some really fine aged beef, so it’s like buying $300 jeans and spray painting them. Why go to the expense in the first place?
There are all sorts of unspoken rules that pervade the steakhouse experience. Most people stick to medium-rare orders. But, savvy connoisseurs know tougher cuts ― like tri-tip, hangar, flank, skirt steak, and flap steak ― need time for their fibers to loosen up. Those need to be cooked past medium-rare. Knowing things like that, or that filet mignon is best not ordered on its own because it lacks flavor, mark you as an insider. And touching steak sauce is an affront, one that leaves jaded servers making meaningful eye contact with one another to signal yet another meat rube in the dining room.
Everything I know about steak, I learned on television under the tutelage of culinary personalities — watching people get dragged for their violations. I am not in a position to give you the definitive cut and temperature for the cultured carnivore. However, I do know a lot of really fine chefs, so I contacted them and asked about the best steaks they’ve ever ordered. Check out their answers, luxuriate in some beef porn, and hop into the comments to tell me that the best steak in the world is the one that you make. You know you want to.
Hawaii Volcano House (Hawaii National Park, HI)
Chef Erica Abell — Chef, Boneyard Bistro
I stayed in Hawaii a few years back, and almost every night for a week, I dined at the Volcano House and ordered the grilled New York steak, perfectly cooked and paired with a buttery lobster tail and locally grown mushrooms … amazing. It might have just been the island air and the fact that we were sitting, staring at a beautiful star-filled sky with an active volcano glowing in the distance, or it’s just one damn good steak!
That Volcano House has an amazing view. That steak sounds amazing, too. If I ever make it back I’ll definitely make a point of ordering the steak.
The Golden Steer is legit for a town that has a steakhouse in every casino. It’s also in a suitably sketchy part of the northern end of the strip, past Circus Circus but before Stratosphere. last time I went it was near a pawn shop that was clearly desiring GOLD GOLD WE BUY GOLD. I loved it. Despite the area it’s still a fancy (or it was a few years ago) enough place. Good pick.
Hard to really argue, I imagine, with any of these. However, I was hoping for Sizzler to make an appearance, which if you believe the billboards driving north on I-15 (and why wouldn’t you), was voted the best steakhouse in Pocatello, Idaho.
After the response that Garrett Pittler got for picking Jersey Mike’s (something he defended on Twitter), I shudder to think what commenters would do were someone to tout Sizzler or Outback.
Your description of the Golden Steer makes it sound better than I had previously imagined it could be. I revel in that historical kitsch. I also would like to think Tom Jones ate there, despite my research proving inconclusive. I LOVE Tom Jones.
I went expecting historical kitsch and I got a mixture of that and a pricier than I expected but delicious meal. This was right after I had read a bunch of stuff on Vegas and the emm ohh bee and I was sort of on a tour of what was left of that era. I don’t particularly remember The Golden Steer being implicated, but it was right near the old Sahara so we decided to do that. It’s also near the coolest gift shop in all of Vegas (or was, not sure if that place is still open).
Tom Jones had to have eaten there. It’s that kind of place.
