A Photo Tour Of Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Countries To Visit In 2018’

Lonely Planet loves making lists of the best places for all us weary wanderlusters to visit. As the year winds down, they publish a list of the top ten countries, cities, best value destinations, and regions in a book called ‘Best in Travel.’
This year’s list of the ten best countries caught our attention and we decided to make a snazzy visual tour to entice you out onto that open road in 2018. What can we say? We couldn’t help ourselves.
There are some gold standards of the well-worn travel trails on the list with a few interesting new corners of the globe highlighted for 2018. So, without further ado, let’s jump in…
10. SOUTH AFRICA
Overall, South Africa is one of those countries that seems to have it all. It’s a vast nation of stunning and craggy beaches, misty mountain tops, and wilds full of all sorts of beasts. If getting wild in the bush or the surf isn’t your jam, then spend a week or two exploring South Africa’s premier wine country.
Don’t worry. There’ll be plenty of great food to soak up all that vino.
Spotted leopards while spotting safari animals. #WowSouthAfrica Leopards are native to Africa, growing to be as long as 6 feet and running up to 36 mph. But, never fear, though these creatures will get close to your safari vehicle, you won't be in harm's way. Enjoy the rush of safari and the incredible feeling of being close up with South Africa's wildest animals! Photo by @voyageurchic
Wine within your reach. #WowSouthAfrica Did you know? South Africa exports more than 118 million gallons of wine per year! Taste for yourself in the Stellenbosch region, just outside of Cape Town. Many wineries in this region include traditional manor estates and delicious food pairings. Don't miss these vineyards when making a trip to the Cape! Photo by @ash.uzoamaka
