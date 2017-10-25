A Photo Tour Of Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Countries To Visit In 2018’

Unsplash

Lonely Planet loves making lists of the best places for all us weary wanderlusters to visit. As the year winds down, they publish a list of the top ten countries, cities, best value destinations, and regions in a book called ‘Best in Travel.’

This year’s list of the ten best countries caught our attention and we decided to make a snazzy visual tour to entice you out onto that open road in 2018. What can we say? We couldn’t help ourselves.

There are some gold standards of the well-worn travel trails on the list with a few interesting new corners of the globe highlighted for 2018. So, without further ado, let’s jump in…

10. SOUTH AFRICA

Overall, South Africa is one of those countries that seems to have it all. It’s a vast nation of stunning and craggy beaches, misty mountain tops, and wilds full of all sorts of beasts. If getting wild in the bush or the surf isn’t your jam, then spend a week or two exploring South Africa’s premier wine country.

Don’t worry. There’ll be plenty of great food to soak up all that vino.