It doesn’t matter how old you are. Halloween is always the perfect excuse to gorge yourself on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, Pop Rocks, and Kit Kats. If you grab a handful of mini Snickers and stuff them in your pocket in July everyone will stare at you and murmur under their breath. But, if you do the same thing on October 31st (or for the whole first week of November) nobody bats an eye. Halloween is a time for dressing up as cultural icons and SpongeBob Squarepants, visiting haunted houses (or staring at them from the safety of the street), and eating too many chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter filled treats.

Guess what? Bartenders are just like you. They too can’t resist the siren song of M & M’s and Twix on All Hallow’s Eve. But, where you might pair your Almond Joy with a glass of milk, they pair theirs with cocktails. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite booze and candy pairings.

Candy Corn

Jen Fuller, bartender at The Mockingbird in Nashville

“I made an Old Fashioned using candy corn last year. I had cooked down the candy corn into a syrup and used that as the sugar component along with Belle Meade bourbon and Spiced chocolate bitters. The oaky and caramel characteristics of the bourbon paired well with the sweetness of the candy corn and the spiced chocolate bitters gave the cocktail and slight fall spice component that worked out nicely.”