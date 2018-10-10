Margaery Tyrell and Cersei Lannister cosplayed by Xenia Shelkovskaya and Maria Hanna.

This is republished from 2017. For more 2018 costumes visit here.

We’ve sharing costume ideas all month, because Halloween — like winter — is assuredly coming. We’ve already gathered cheap DIY costumes, versions of Pennywise from It, and costumes based on TV shows and movies. Now we turn to Game of Thrones costumes — because the series is absurdly popular and there are so many characters to choose from, at least a few of whom George R.R. Martin hasn’t killed yet.

Speaking of George R.R. Martin sustaining himself on our salty tears, the easiest of all Game of Thrones Halloween costumes is also the most coldblooded:

Or you could go with a pun you’ll have to explain all night:

“Colonel Sandor” costume by Larger Than Life Cosplay.