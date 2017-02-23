The Best Places On Earth To Celebrate Carnival In 2017

02.23.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Carnival is a Catholic celebration in theory. But it feels a lot more like one of those holidays that has transcended religious fervor and crossed into the mainstream. It’s a bit like a Christmas full of carnal delights spurred on by copious amounts of alcohol, sex, and pageantry. If there was ever a party to travel for, carnival is it.

Since the next week leads up to Shrove Tuesday and then 40 days of Lenten abstinence — if you happen to be a Catholic — let’s take a look at some of the craziest, sexiest, and strangest Carnival celebrations around the world before the moment passes.

They're coming.

A post shared by David Joshua Jennings (@roaddiaries) on

MARDI GRAS — NEW ORLEANS, USA

Getty Image

New Orleans is the most iconic city in America to celebrate carnival — known as Mardi Gras in the Big Easy. The weeks leading up to Lent are loaded with parades and parties, but it’s really Fat Tuesday when the scene flies off the chains.

If you go, bring the good vibes, stay hydrated, and be respectful of the personal space of others (particularly women flashing their breasts). It’s virtually impossible to get arrested in NOLA on Mardi Gras, so if you do, you were probably in the wrong.

Our favorite tree variety is blossoming along the parade route! #followyournola

A post shared by Visit New Orleans (@visitneworleans) on

Another one from the Krewe of Proteus parade 2016 for throwback Thursday.

A post shared by Brandon Ore (@brandon_m_ore) on

‪Celebrate good times, come on! Mardi Gras 2017 is only 7 days away! 🎭📿⚜️🍹🎉 ‬

A post shared by David (@davidnola) on

TAGSa year of festivalsCarnavalFAT TUESDAYMARDI GRASPARTYTRAVEL

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP