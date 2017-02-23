Getty Image

Carnival is a Catholic celebration in theory. But it feels a lot more like one of those holidays that has transcended religious fervor and crossed into the mainstream. It’s a bit like a Christmas full of carnal delights spurred on by copious amounts of alcohol, sex, and pageantry. If there was ever a party to travel for, carnival is it.

Since the next week leads up to Shrove Tuesday and then 40 days of Lenten abstinence — if you happen to be a Catholic — let’s take a look at some of the craziest, sexiest, and strangest Carnival celebrations around the world before the moment passes.

MARDI GRAS — NEW ORLEANS, USA

New Orleans is the most iconic city in America to celebrate carnival — known as Mardi Gras in the Big Easy. The weeks leading up to Lent are loaded with parades and parties, but it’s really Fat Tuesday when the scene flies off the chains.

If you go, bring the good vibes, stay hydrated, and be respectful of the personal space of others (particularly women flashing their breasts). It’s virtually impossible to get arrested in NOLA on Mardi Gras, so if you do, you were probably in the wrong.

