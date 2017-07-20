Will Climate Change Spell Doom For The Island Nation Of Palau? | UPROXX Reports

Xanda, The 6-Year-Old Son Of Cecil The Lion, Was Shot And Killed By A Big Game Hunter In Zimbabwe

#Cecil The Lion
07.20.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

When Cecil the Lion was killed two years ago, he was already thirteen years old, and had fathered several cubs. He was shot with a bow and arrow not far from where he was born, just outside a park protected from hunting. Now one of his cubs, the six year old Xanda, has also been shot and killed not far from where his father was taken. The identity of the big game hunter has not yet been revealed, though the kill appears to be entirely legal and within regulations, managed by Richard Cooke from RC Safaris. Like Cecil, Xanda was also part of a study by the Department of Zoology at Oxford University. His monitoring collar was returned to researchers by Cooke after the kill.

The complex problem of big game hunting and its role not only in the ethical lives of Westerners observing the practice, but also in African ecologies and economies, was laid bare by Cecil’s death. The story dominated the news cycle for days. Celebrities expressed their feelings on the matter, as did numerous people of lesser fame through memes, tweets, and social media mourning. There were bizarre acts of vengeance. Ted Nugent called it fake news before the fake news things even got started. Will Xanda’s death will provoke the same reaction? Or are we simply inured to this sort of thing over comparatively rougher stuff in the news, like two years of a divisive election and a tense start to the current presidential administration? Is this going to be the big game version of the disaster fatigue phenomenon? That’s mostly up to the internet to decide.

That said, there seems to be less controversy in how Xanda was killed than his father. The client hasn’t yet been named, so we don’t yet know if he will be run out of town and business like the Minnesota dentist who killed Cecil. All we know is the perspective of Andrew Lovridge, one of the Oxford researchers who had been studying Cecil and Xanda. He explained that “Richard Cooke is one of the ‘good’ guys. He is ethical and he returned the collar and communicated what had happened. His hunt was legal and Xanda was over six years old so it is all within the stipulated regulations.” And now, as it was two years ago, the fact still remains that big game hunts like these, in which a lion like Xanda can go for over $50,000, fund the kind of conservation efforts the public loves to root for.

(Via: Telegraph UK)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cecil The Lion
TAGSAfricabig game huntingcecil the lionethicshuntingZimbabwe

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 hour ago
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP