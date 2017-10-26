Uproxx

You probably already have Halloween plans because you are an interesting person with a vibrant life and a diverse group of friends. We’ve been paying attention, and we’re very jealous. But, when you made your plans, we think you overlooked the role clowns ought to play in your night. Everyone is talking about Pennywise, doughnut stores are offering creepy clown delivery, Alamo Drafthouse had an all-clown showing of It, and now, Burger King is in on the action.

This Tuesday, October 31st, from 7 pm until close, select Burger King restaurants are giving a free Whopper to the first 500 people who arrive dressed as clowns.

They are calling it Scary Clown Night, and if you live near a participating location, you have to go. It’s just too weird to pass up.

On some level the clownfest is taking advantage of the huge popularity of the film It, as well as the abundance of coulrophobia. But, there’s also a clear desire to troll the fine folks at competitor McDonald’s as well. Apparently, ‘tis the season, as Burger King took over a German screening of It earlier this month to drop the mic. They added a clip to the close of the film that read “The moral is: Never trust a clown” and followed with a picture of their logo. Poor maligned Ronald.

The Whopper is certainly a draw, but watching hundreds of clowns get their grub on might be the best part of the promotion. Just sit in the restaurant and enjoy your meal while horrible creature after creature floods into the fast food chain. And, the costumes will be legit because Burger King isn’t handing out a damn thing unless they think the costume is worthy. The instructions for the promotion specifically state that the validity of the costume will be determined by restaurant personnel, so this doesn’t seem like something you can half-ass. You need the wig, the makeup, the costume, and the shoes.

If you want to participate, the promotion is being held at the following locations:

If you aren’t near a Burger King for #ScaryClownNight, you can upload pics of yourself in your best clown finery and post it to social media. Be sure to use the hashtag and to tag the brand @BurgerKing. And if you don’t like clowns… you might be better hitting up Taco Bell.