Thanks to the top-notch work of Coca-Cola quality control and various food safety authorities, a poo terrorist’s attempt at defiling a Northern Ireland manufacturing facility’s merchandise was thwarted. Unfortunately, there were casualties. So much human excrement found its way into a Hellenic Bottling Company factory in Lisburn, Ireland, machines became clogged, tipping off workers that something was seriously wrong.

Thankfully, the Food Standards Agency, a crucial government department which ensures the public health, was able to inspect the tainted machines and Coca-Cola products. It concluded no drinks with poo in them made their way from the plant.

The police are also investigating where the poo came from, and how it made its way into the machines. A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said, “The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details available at this time.”

Coca-Cola quickly made a statement to the Belfast Telegraph (h/t The Guardian):

“The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected production was immediately impounded and will not be sold. This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale. The incident is subject to an investigation by the PSNI and the environmental health unit of Lisburn and Castlereagh city council.”

Although the poo terrorist is still at large, the authorities should be applauded for their handling of the situation. Had regulation not been as tight, and the authorities as well-funded with the ability to act quickly — would Poo Coke have made its way to consumers?

(Via Gizmodo/The Guardian)