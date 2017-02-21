This Astonishing Color-Changing Hair Dye Is Ready To Turn Heads

The 10 Best Tattoo Artists On Instagram

02.21.17

Back when we rounded up some ’90s fashion mistakes, one item markedly left off the list was Hypercolor, because fashion that changes color based on temperature is still cool. (Well, at least when it’s not near your crotch. Jennifer from seventh grade will never live that one down.)

Now the same principle of “reactive fashion” has been applied to hair dye with FIRE, a new chemical creation unveiled by The Unseen at London Fashion Week, which is currently under way. Inventor Lauren Bowker formulated the dye to be safe for the scalp, no worse for hair fibers than other dyes, and supposedly less toxic than conventional hair dye, although testing is still ongoing and the product isn’t available in stores yet. That’s a bummer, but OOO PRETTY:

