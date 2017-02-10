Dominos Is The Only Place You Should Register For Your Wedding

Shutterstock/UPROXX

The best part about getting married — besides baldly snubbing everyone you hate with wedding invites — is registering for gifts you’ve always wanted but will never use. How many woks do you need, friend? Will you really use 15 decorative towels in one lifetime? Who the hell uses china anymore? All good questions! But none of that matters now, because no one’s asking for any of that anymore.

Not now that Dominos has opened its own wedding registry, allowing you to enjoy a lifetime of fast food pizza with the click of a button!

Here’s how it works: You tell your friends and loved ones you’re registered at Dominos. After they’ve processed this information and either clucked at your life choices sadly (sorry, aunt Mildred) or congratulated you on your ingenuity and pragmatism, they log onto the site, where they can choose to buy you gift cards for any important occasion in your married life. Like a card that will help you adjust to life post-honeymoon. Or a card that will allow you to skip a night of cooking and have a low-key romantic evening with cheesy bread instead. If they don’t want to wait for the wedding, there are even options for bachelor and bachelorette parties.