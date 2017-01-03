Warner Bros.

If you partied too hard this New Year’s Eve, then it’s possible you’re still regretting the choices you made on Saturday night. And if you’ve already vowed to kick that whole “drinking thing” for all of January (or, like, at least Sunday evenings), then here’s a glimmer of hope:

A new pale ale will give you (almost) everything you want from beer…without the hangover.

Created by Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn, the new brew contains ginseng, vitamin C, and Guarana, which, as you may already know, is often marketed as a supplement for those trying to lose weight. “This sounds great,” you may be thinking, “what’s the catch?” Well, it may be a deal-breaker: The beer won’t give you a hangover — it may even make you feel better — but it also contains 0.0 percent alcohol.

That’s why Innis & Gunn are marketing the concoction as “Innis and None” and suggesting that fans start guzzling their ale while they’re at the gym.

From The Sun:

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn claimed “great beer does not necessarily have to contain alcohol.” He said: “We approached brewing Innis & None, as we do with any of our beers, using quality ingredients to produce a bold flavoursome taste. Taking the alcohol content down to zero is part of our belief that beer is for everyone, even those who don’t or can’t consume alcohol…”

It’s certainly a novelty! And we can’t help but imagine some really “cool and edgy” people drinking it on the treadmill and knowingly eyeing everyone around them while doing so, letting out satisfied “aahhhs” loudly the entire time. “Oh, you’re upset about my beer? You have a strict no alcohol on the premises policy? Well, I’ll have you know that this beer only tastes alcoholic, it’s mostly ginseng and vitamin C. What have you got to say about that?”

Not much! Sounds like that Guarana is working just fine.