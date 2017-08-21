Getty Image

It’s the day of the show, ya’ll! The great eclipse is here! And you know what that means. Today, in epic fashion, the moon will block the sun (providing the first total eclipse visible in the continental United States since 1979!), and many of us will turn into werewolves and/or finally get those werewolf fighting super powers we were promised in an ancient prophecy that was carved upon a stone tablet hundreds of years before our birth. But also, it means that social media is going to explode with amateur and professional photographers alike sharing photos of the incredible event.

While some of you are (no doubt) at lavish parties and viewing events (with awesome cocktails and food, getting day drunk and watching the sky in a leisurely manner), others of us are stuck in a normal Monday. And those of us at work are making spread sheets, helping customers who clearly hate magical, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and not even sure that we’ll have the two minutes required to go outside, and take a real quick look at the eclipse that will cause us to go blind in the process (we meant to go buy some of those glasses thingies, but we got busy, and since the only real risk going blind forever, we figure…. what’s the big deal?).

So if you’re stuck at work or in horrible, eclipse-related traffic, and you’re afraid you’re going to miss the eclipse entirely (or are still super bummed you weren’t able to travel to the places where there would be a total eclipse of the sun), don’t worry. We’ve got you covered (at least in photograph form). As the eclipse follows it’s path across the country, we’ll be scouring Instagram for the coolest pictures, and updating this post so you can see all the fun and stunning beauty you’re missing out on. Because obviously it’s an amazing, incredibly special experience to see the sky during an eclipse, but it’s just as amazing an experience to go into the break room, and find out that Brad brought bagels. And we know you don’t want to miss out on either.

FYI: We’re just posting pictures of the actual eclipse, and not any photos of the many, many werewolves mauling people in the streets as society breaks down. You’ll have to look those up on your own.

One more eclipse for the books #totaleclipse2017 #oregon #usa A post shared by diegocoelho_13 (@diegocoelho_13) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

We're ready for eclipse watch 2017. 🌚🌞#eclipse2017 #totalityawesome #MoonPieEclipse A post shared by Stephanie LaMarca (@therealstephlamarca) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Eclipse timeeeee ✨✨✨ A post shared by jamie duke (@jamiecduke) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The partial eclipse has begun! Here's what I captured with my phone camera, looking through my ISO sunglasses. #solareclipse #solarfest A post shared by Austin Reed (@austinreednow) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Eclipse Watchers A post shared by Scott James Remnant (@scottjamesremnant) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Team Sunrise: Oregon Eclipse festival, balloon dip and go edition. A post shared by David Schnack (@pagoda_pictures) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Eclipse in action. #eclipse #eclipse2017 #CaltechAlumni #caltecheclipse2017 #madras #oregon #socool #scienceiscool A post shared by Caltech Alumni Association (@caltechalumni) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Eclipse sneak peak at work #eclipse #eclipse2017 #2017 A post shared by Villa D.M. (@dromilitia) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Stunning beauty I witness today beyond amazing #bigsummitprairie #symbiosisgathering #takingitallin #eclipse2017#symbiosis A post shared by hammonr👩 (@hammonr) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

It's happening… #eclipse #eclipse2017 #casper #wyoming #eclipse2017 @eclipse2017 A post shared by Jakob (@jakobznorman) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

#Eclipse2017 today has started. Today the #moon will pass in front of the #sun. A post shared by ROSALEE Laws (@rosal_ee) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

趕流行。 #solareclipse #iphoneshot #nofilter A post shared by Chia-Wei Lin (@cwlin114) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Soooooo cool #totaldarkness #staringatthesun #solareclipse #oregonsolarfest #roadtrip2017 A post shared by Beth (@uberoll) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

View of the solar eclipse through a solar lens during the maximum point at 10:35 am through a light cloud cover. 🌒🌞#solareclipse2017 A post shared by Hayley Smith (@haygirl345) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Waiting for #maximumtotality #solareclipse #omsi #eclipseready A post shared by Elaine Patton (@pinkerdoodles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

‪Here's our camera's view from Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ! A post shared by Ian Schwartz (@schwartztv) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

When you find a telescope #closeup #wyoming #glendo #eclipse2017 A post shared by Michael Cattanach (@cattanmd) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Waiting…. #totality #eclipse #glendo #wyoming #solar A post shared by @billshapiro on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Greetings from the path of totality. 🌕🌗🌘🌑 #eclipse #charleston A post shared by R U S S E L L D. P O W E L L (@russelldpowell) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Pictures can never compare to what we saw. #eclipse #oregon A post shared by @crystal_alex_hall on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Exactly at 1:09 in Dallas. Maximum coverage. #solareclipse #eclipse #canonphotography #canon5dmrk4 A post shared by Trey Singleton (@singletontrey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

🌙🌚🌞 #solareclipse #2017 #usa #wow #sun #roadtrip #exiting #travel A post shared by Miriam Stengle (@miriamstengle) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

This is what the total solar eclipse looks like. #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 A post shared by CNN (@cnn) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Solar Eclipse! . . #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 #northcarolina #monday A post shared by Katie Trudell (@katethegreat_923) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Total eclipse. #eclipse A post shared by Ross LaRocco (@rosslarocco) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Wow…. what an amazing once in a lifetime experience #rainieramusements #totalsolareclipse #oregonstatefair #omsi A post shared by Rainier Amusements (@rainier_amusements) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

I'm sure there will be much better photos out there, but that was amazing. Truly unlike anything else I've ever experienced. A post shared by RAC (@rac) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

The eclipse in its totality from Salem, Oregon. 📷: @deedougie A post shared by SFGATE (@sfgate) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

#eclipse A post shared by Dana Warburton (@dlw75) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:19am PDT