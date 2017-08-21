It’s the day of the show, ya’ll! The great eclipse is here! And you know what that means. Today, in epic fashion, the moon will block the sun (providing the first total eclipse visible in the continental United States since 1979!), and many of us will turn into werewolves and/or finally get those werewolf fighting super powers we were promised in an ancient prophecy that was carved upon a stone tablet hundreds of years before our birth. But also, it means that social media is going to explode with amateur and professional photographers alike sharing photos of the incredible event.
While some of you are (no doubt) at lavish parties and viewing events (with awesome cocktails and food, getting day drunk and watching the sky in a leisurely manner), others of us are stuck in a normal Monday. And those of us at work are making spread sheets, helping customers who clearly hate magical, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and not even sure that we’ll have the two minutes required to go outside, and take a real quick look at the eclipse that will cause us to go blind in the process (we meant to go buy some of those glasses thingies, but we got busy, and since the only real risk going blind forever, we figure…. what’s the big deal?).
So if you’re stuck at work or in horrible, eclipse-related traffic, and you’re afraid you’re going to miss the eclipse entirely (or are still super bummed you weren’t able to travel to the places where there would be a total eclipse of the sun), don’t worry. We’ve got you covered (at least in photograph form). As the eclipse follows it’s path across the country, we’ll be scouring Instagram for the coolest pictures, and updating this post so you can see all the fun and stunning beauty you’re missing out on. Because obviously it’s an amazing, incredibly special experience to see the sky during an eclipse, but it’s just as amazing an experience to go into the break room, and find out that Brad brought bagels. And we know you don’t want to miss out on either.
FYI: We’re just posting pictures of the actual eclipse, and not any photos of the many, many werewolves mauling people in the streets as society breaks down. You’ll have to look those up on your own.
I just took this pic on my porch by putting my #solareclipseglasses over my #camera this is #notthemoon but the #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 #sun #eclipse #eclipse2017 shot on my #a6300 #a6500 #a6000 and in #colorado #fortcollins so beautiful. Wish I went and saw the #totaleclipse but #partialeclipse is cool to. :) #godsbeauty #godscreation #thankful #miracle #creation #blindedbythelight but #godisgood still… haha
If I'm honest, I wasn't that excited for the solar eclipse, but I bought an 85$ lens and decided to shoot it for fun. The experience its self was incredible, I'm so happy I decided to go out watch it. It's funny how a 85$ lens was able to give me a usable image so I thought I'd throw it up for a few hours, I hope some of you were able to experience the amazing phenomenon as well :) 🌝🌚 #solar eclipse #solareclipse2017 #solareclipse
Just think about how many human sacrifices were spared because of eclipses. The sun god has finally had his fill of blood. The shit ya know, right?
