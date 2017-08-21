The Best Eclipse Pictures On The Internet [UPDATING]

08.21.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

It’s the day of the show, ya’ll! The great eclipse is here! And you know what that means. Today, in epic fashion, the moon will block the sun (providing the first total eclipse visible in the continental United States since 1979!), and many of us will turn into werewolves and/or finally get those werewolf fighting super powers we were promised in an ancient prophecy that was carved upon a stone tablet hundreds of years before our birth. But also, it means that social media is going to explode with amateur and professional photographers alike sharing photos of the incredible event.

While some of you are (no doubt) at lavish parties and viewing events (with awesome cocktails and food, getting day drunk and watching the sky in a leisurely manner), others of us are stuck in a normal Monday. And those of us at work are making spread sheets, helping customers who clearly hate magical, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and not even sure that we’ll have the two minutes required to go outside, and take a real quick look at the eclipse that will cause us to go blind in the process (we meant to go buy some of those glasses thingies, but we got busy, and since the only real risk going blind forever, we figure…. what’s the big deal?).

So if you’re stuck at work or in horrible, eclipse-related traffic, and you’re afraid you’re going to miss the eclipse entirely (or are still super bummed you weren’t able to travel to the places where there would be a total eclipse of the sun), don’t worry. We’ve got you covered (at least in photograph form). As the eclipse follows it’s path across the country, we’ll be scouring Instagram for the coolest pictures, and updating this post so you can see all the fun and stunning beauty you’re missing out on. Because obviously it’s an amazing, incredibly special experience to see the sky during an eclipse, but it’s just as amazing an experience to go into the break room, and find out that Brad brought bagels. And we know you don’t want to miss out on either.

Shutterstock

FYI: We’re just posting pictures of the actual eclipse, and not any photos of the many, many werewolves mauling people in the streets as society breaks down. You’ll have to look those up on your own.

One more eclipse for the books #totaleclipse2017 #oregon #usa

A post shared by diegocoelho_13 (@diegocoelho_13) on

We're ready for eclipse watch 2017. 🌚🌞#eclipse2017 #totalityawesome #MoonPieEclipse

A post shared by Stephanie LaMarca (@therealstephlamarca) on

Eclipse timeeeee ✨✨✨

A post shared by jamie duke (@jamiecduke) on

Eclipse Watchers

A post shared by Scott James Remnant (@scottjamesremnant) on

Team Sunrise: Oregon Eclipse festival, balloon dip and go edition.

A post shared by David Schnack (@pagoda_pictures) on

Eclipse in action. #eclipse #eclipse2017 #CaltechAlumni #caltecheclipse2017 #madras #oregon #socool #scienceiscool

A post shared by Caltech Alumni Association (@caltechalumni) on

Eclipse sneak peak at work #eclipse #eclipse2017 #2017

A post shared by Villa D.M. (@dromilitia) on

It's happening… #eclipse #eclipse2017 #casper #wyoming #eclipse2017 @eclipse2017

A post shared by Jakob (@jakobznorman) on

#Eclipse2017 today has started. Today the #moon will pass in front of the #sun.

A post shared by ROSALEE Laws (@rosal_ee) on

thanks @nasa #solareclipse #eclipse #totality #moon #sun 🌞🌑#astronomy #amazing #nasa

A post shared by @misspattih on

趕流行。 #solareclipse #iphoneshot #nofilter

A post shared by Chia-Wei Lin (@cwlin114) on

Soooooo cool #totaldarkness #staringatthesun #solareclipse #oregonsolarfest #roadtrip2017

A post shared by Beth (@uberoll) on

Waiting for #maximumtotality #solareclipse #omsi #eclipseready

A post shared by Elaine Patton (@pinkerdoodles) on

‪Here's our camera's view from Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ!

A post shared by Ian Schwartz (@schwartztv) on

When you find a telescope #closeup #wyoming #glendo #eclipse2017

A post shared by Michael Cattanach (@cattanmd) on

Waiting…. #totality #eclipse #glendo #wyoming #solar

A post shared by @billshapiro on

Greetings from the path of totality. 🌕🌗🌘🌑 #eclipse #charleston

A post shared by R U S S E L L D. P O W E L L (@russelldpowell) on

Pictures can never compare to what we saw. #eclipse #oregon

A post shared by @crystal_alex_hall on

Exactly at 1:09 in Dallas. Maximum coverage. #solareclipse #eclipse #canonphotography #canon5dmrk4

A post shared by Trey Singleton (@singletontrey) on

🌙🌚🌞 #solareclipse #2017 #usa #wow #sun #roadtrip #exiting #travel

A post shared by Miriam Stengle (@miriamstengle) on

This is what the total solar eclipse looks like. #solareclipse #solareclipse2017

A post shared by CNN (@cnn) on

Solar Eclipse! . . #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 #northcarolina #monday

A post shared by Katie Trudell (@katethegreat_923) on

Total eclipse. #eclipse

A post shared by Ross LaRocco (@rosslarocco) on

Wow…. what an amazing once in a lifetime experience #rainieramusements #totalsolareclipse #oregonstatefair #omsi

A post shared by Rainier Amusements (@rainier_amusements) on

The eclipse in its totality from Salem, Oregon. 📷: @deedougie

A post shared by SFGATE (@sfgate) on

#eclipse

A post shared by Dana Warburton (@dlw75) on

