Getty Image

Traveling to a country or city during their signature festival is a fantastic call. People are out in the streets day and night. The very best of the local cuisine is available on every corner. And the eccentricities of the culture are on full display. It can be a little like diving into the deep end of a culture, or in this case of Valencia, Spain’s Las Falles party — a trial by fire.

Las Falles is a nearly week long blow out. The whole affair kicks off on the 14th of March at eight AM with a brass band marching down every street with locals in tow tossing fireworks. Good morning! Over the next days there are fireworks displays each day at 2pm, followed by tons of street food and general merry-making. There are flowers fests and more fireworks every night, along with light and music shows.

The whole week, huge puppets (ninots) on platforms (falles) are paraded around and installed in town squares. The themes are often influenced by current events and meant to be satirical so everyone can have a good laugh at last year’s news.