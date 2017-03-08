TriStar

When a 4th grade teacher found a note by one of her students asking another girl if she wanted to join a “female empowerment” club, she couldn’t help but smile. She sent a picture of the note to her friend, Elly Zupko, who immediately posted the note on Twitter.

My fourth grade teacher friend found this under one of her students' desks. <3 <3 <3 pic.twitter.com/7NSxIa6ujn — Elly (@SMLXist) March 6, 2017

Zupko is the founder of a non-profit that was created to celebrate women in STEM. The tweet went viral quickly with the vast majority of people loving that a 4th grader already has the drive and initiative to start a group celebrating and empowering women. It now has almost 150,000 likes. And the tweet is sure to get many more now that Hillary Clinton has retweeted it with a message of her own.

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm thinking about this young girl, & all the others like her out there. 💪✨ https://t.co/u1fvzAt1BI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2017

In a time period of great uncertainty about the fate of women’s rights in this country (and with many mourning that our country didn’t elect its first female president), the note this little girl passed is a welcome and positive reminder of the effects feminism and positive portrayals of kick-ass women can have on young girls.

Uproxx was able to touch base with Zupko about the tweet, and she’s thrilled with the positive reactions and love it has gotten. Many responses, she says, have been quite emotional. Though there have been male critics who have popped out of the woodwork to get very angry (about something that shouldn’t affect them at all).