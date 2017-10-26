You’re Gonna Want To Line Up For This Barrel-Aged Beer On Black Friday

Goose Island Beer Co.

Goose Island started a bit of a revolution back when Nirvana was breaking records on the radio waves. In 1992, head brewer Greg Hall ended up sitting next to master and legendary distiller Booker Noe at a function at Goose Island’s brewpub. By the end of the night, they’d decided to do something new and untested in brewing — age a beer in a used bourbon barrel. Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Stout was born, along with a new way to age beer.

25 years later, and a lot of beer later, Goose Island is one of the biggest craft brewers in the nation and their Bourbon County is one of the most lauded and sought-after beers nation-wide. This year, Goose Island is releasing six new Bourbon Counties the day after Thanksgiving and people are already pretty excited.

‪Last chance to enter the #PropDay lottery! It closes TONIGHT @ 11:59pm CST. You feeling lucky? Check the link in our bio. A post shared by Goose Island Beer Co. (@gooseisland) on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

2017’s releases are step up for Goose Island’s barreling team. The iconic Bourbon County Brand Stout leads the pack this year. Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout, BCB Northwoods Stout, Proprietor’s BCB Stout, and Bourbon County Reserve Brand Stout round out the pack of beers being released this Black Friday.

There was a BCB Barleywine (aged in 35-year-old Heaven Hills barrels) in the mix too, but head brewer Jared Jankoski decided to pull the release citing on the brewery’s blog, “it turns out, it doesn’t taste like what we wanted it to.”