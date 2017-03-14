Getty Image

One of the most visually stunning festivals of the year wrapped up on Monday, and the event was gorgeous as usual. The Holi Festival or Festival of Colors is a Hindu festival that celebrates love and the triumph of good over evil. In India and Nepal, the holiday encompasses two days of events — most recognizable being the full day spent throwing bright, colorful powdered pigment at people in the streets. The joyous festival is a marker for the arrival of spring, and the fun is infectious.

These days, there are incarnations of Holi held around the world — though it would be impossible to match the pure scale of the celebration in India, where millions join in.

It’s a wild mess of a day — now featuring all sorts of new color-soaking methods from buckets to super soakers.