One of the most visually stunning festivals of the year wrapped up on Monday, and the event was gorgeous as usual. The Holi Festival or Festival of Colors is a Hindu festival that celebrates love and the triumph of good over evil. In India and Nepal, the holiday encompasses two days of events — most recognizable being the full day spent throwing bright, colorful powdered pigment at people in the streets. The joyous festival is a marker for the arrival of spring, and the fun is infectious.
These days, there are incarnations of Holi held around the world — though it would be impossible to match the pure scale of the celebration in India, where millions join in.
It’s a wild mess of a day — now featuring all sorts of new color-soaking methods from buckets to super soakers.
