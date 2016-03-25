Let’s Take A Look At This Year’s Holi Celebrations Around The World

Getty Image

We’ve all heard about the Holi festival. We’ve seen the brilliant photos that look like explosions of chalk and rose petals. It’s safe to say we’ve all wished we were celebrating, too (#FOMO). But do you know what it’s all about?

If you’re not familiar with Holi, allow us to share a few details: Holi is a Hindu holiday celebrated on the last full moon of the lunar month Phalgun (February/March). It is the celebration of good conquering over evil and has always been known as a festival of inclusion. Rich and poor, locals and travelers, Hindu and non-Hindu all cover each other in colored chalk and colorful water. It’s a festival that bridges gaps and incorporates entire cities.